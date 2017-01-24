NDP asks for investigation into security breach at offices in Ottawa

The NDP is asking for an investigation into a security breach involving a Liberal staffer at one of their offices near Parliament Hill last year.

In a letter to the House of Commons Speaker, Sergeant-at-Arms’ office and Parliamentary Protective Service Monday, NDP Whip Marjolaine Boutin-Sweet asked for a thorough investigation into an incident last November when Liberal staffer Mark Livingstone gained unauthorized access to the party’s office at 202 Sparks Street in Ottawa.

“The unauthorized access of NDP offices by a Liberal staffer is of deep concern to us. We ask for your immediate attention on this file,” read the letter. “We have been given contradictory information and no clear assurances that this event was properly investigated.”