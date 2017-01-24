Ontario man with sword threatens to behead woman who offered him coffee: police

KINGSTON, Ont. — A 49-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly waving a sword and threatening to behead a woman who offered him coffee.

Police in Kingston, Ont. say the weekend encounter took place at a local home.

The victim allegedly asked the man if he wanted any coffee or food and soon determined that he had been drinking.

When she indicated he would have to leave if he didn't stop drinking, police allege he grabbed a sword from the corner of the room and threatened to cut off her head.

They say he then began waving it at her as she reached for a phone to call police, prompting her to flea the room and take her son along for protection.

Police arrested the man without incident and charged him with assault with a weapon, uttering death threats and possession of a dangerous weapon.

The Canadian Press