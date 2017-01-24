Trudeau says he went to Aga Khan’s island in private helicopter in 2014 too

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he went to the Aga Khan’s private island in the Bahamas at Christmas in 2014, when he was an MP and leader of the Liberal Party, travelling there on the wealthy philanthropist’s private helicopter.

Trudeau made the remarks in Calgary at the closing news conference of the Liberal caucus retreat in Calgary, explaining the two men have been family friends since Trudeau was a child.

“The first time I went on vacation with the Aga Khan I was 12 years old,” Trudeau said. “It was a family trip with my father and my brothers and we had a wonderful time in Greece with him there.

“I have seen him many times since then for dinners at his place, I’ve been at various places around the world, and yes, in Christmas of 2014 I spent some time with him on Bell Island as well.”