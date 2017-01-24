Trudeau says ‘we don’t see an issue’ with free travel from the Aga Khan but a slim majority disagree in new poll

Canadian public opinion appears to be split as to whether it was appropriate for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family to accept free travel, over the Christmas holidays, on the private helicopter of the billionaire philanthropist and Trudeau family friend the Aga Khan.

A new poll says 42 per cent agree that the travel was inappropriate and 41 per cent thought it appropriate. About 17 per cent had no opinion. Toronto-based Forum Research, on its own initiative, polled about 1,300 Canadians last weekend on the issue and provided the results exclusively to the National Post.

The National Post was the first to report the details of Trudeau’s holiday. He and his family left the country on Boxing Day, returning to Canada a few days after New Year’s. The Trudeaus were flown on an RCAF executive jet from Ottawa to Nassau, the capital of the Bahamas.