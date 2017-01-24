Trump issues gag order on Environmental Protection Agency staff

The Trump administration has instituted a media blackout at the Environmental Protection Agency and barred staff from awarding any new contracts or grants.

The move could affect everything from state-led climate research to localized efforts to improve air and water quality to environmental justice projects aimed at helping poor communities.

The Trump administration has also ordered a “temporary suspension” of all new business activities at the department, including issuing task orders or work assignments to EPA contractors. The orders are expected to have a significant and immediate impact on EPA activities nationwide.

According to its website, each year, the EPA awards more than $4 billion (U.S.) in funding for grants and other assistance agreements. For now, it appears that funding is on hold, casting a cloud of uncertainty over one of the agency’s core functions, as well as over the scientists, state and local officials, universities and native American tribes that often benefit from the grants.