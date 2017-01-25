As Trudeau eats crow, Notley gets a pipeline NDP didn’t want

It was quite the sight, watching the prime minister back away from his casual comment about phasing out the oilsands.

First, Justin Trudeau paused and appeared to gulp, like a man preparing to eat crow.

Then he did. “Um, I misspoke,” he said. “I said something the way I shouldn’t have said it.”

He’d been asked by Postmedia columnist Rick Bell what he meant, exactly, when he told an Ontario audience on Jan. 13 that the oilsands will be wound down.

“We can’t shut down the oilsands tomorrow,” he told a town hall audience. “We need to phase them out. We need to manage the transition off of our dependence on fossil fuels, but it’s going to take time and in the meantime we have to manage that transition.”