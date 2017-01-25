Can Canada’s Trump repeat the Donald’s success?

After months of media hype, a political neophyte with strong opinions, a brash style and extreme wealth gets into the race.

Almost immediately, the reality TV celebrity is propelled to the top of the pack — leading all contenders and in spitting distance of his political adversary across the aisle.

No, this is not the story of President Donald Trump’s rise, but the story of technology entrepreneur and venture capitalist Kevin O’Leary of ABC’s “Shark Tank” fame.

O’Leary is running for the highest office in the land — in Canada.

The multimillionaire from Montreal’s English-speaking minority grew up middle class, unlike the newly inaugurated US President, but embraces the path that brought the Queens-born real estate tycoon to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.