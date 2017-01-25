Canada can manage relationships with China and U.S. at same time, says John McCallum

Canada’s new ambassador to China says this country can “walk and chew gum at the same time,” by establishing friendly relationships with U.S. President Donald Trump while at the same time maintaining healthy relations with the Chinese leadership.

Former immigration minister John McCallum made the remarks in an interview with CBC Radio’s The House airing this Saturday.

McCallum is heading to China at the same time as Canada begins exploratory talks on a free trade deal with the country. The beginning of those talks are set against a backdrop of rising tensions between the U.S. and China as Trump threatens to levy tariffs on Chinese imports.

Asked by host Chris Hall if Canada risks getting caught up in a tug of war between the two economic superpowers, McCallum expressed optimism.

“As I say we can walk and chew g