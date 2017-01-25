Carbon tax won’t adversely hurt Saskatchewan: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Saskatchewan shouldn’t be adversely affected by the federal government’s proposed carbon levy, despite heavy criticism from the premier and industry groups, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday.

Speaking in Saskatoon, Trudeau said people in the province will benefit from pipeline projects that his government has just approved.

“But as I’ve said from the very beginning, the only way to move forward on the economy in the 21st century is to make sure that we’re doing right by the environment at the same time,” he said.

“On the issue of folks in Saskatchewan being vulnerable to carbon pricing, the fact is every penny collected in Saskatchewan will stay in Saskatchewan. It will be up to Premier (Brad) Wall to determine how to best help those most vulnerable.”

Businessmen, farmers and rural politicians have sent a letter to Trudeau saying his plan to charge $10 per tonne of carbon starting in 2018 — increasing to $50 by 2022 — will hurt the provincial economy.

The letter’s signatories echo concerns from Wall that the federal government has not properly examined how the levy will affect various industries.