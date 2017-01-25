Gary Cohn: Trump adviser leaves Goldman with $100M+ payout

President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser is walking away from Goldman Sachs with a payout of more than $100 million.

Gary Cohn, the Wall Street firm’s former second-in-command, was chosen by Trump to lead the influential National Economic Council.

Like some of Trump’s other high-profile picks, Cohn’s career has made him enormously wealthy. His 25 years at Goldman (GS) have enabled him to build up a huge pile of bonuses and stock awards that he was due to receive in the coming years.

Taking the job with the Trump administration means he has to cut his financial ties to Goldman to satisfy government ethics rules. In a filing late Tuesday, the investment bank mapped out how that’s happening.