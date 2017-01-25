National Newswatch

Jacques Corriveau gets four-year prison term for sponsorship fraud

By — Jan 25 2017

PCH201385168.jpg - The Canadian Press - CP

An ex-Liberal organizer convicted of fraud related to the federal sponsorship scandal has been given a four-year prison term.

Jacques Corriveau’s sentence was handed down in a Montreal courtroom this morning.

He will also have 10 years to pay a fine of $1.4 million.

A jury found Corriveau guilty of three charges in November: fraud against the government, forgery and laundering proceeds of crime.

Prosecutors suggested Corriveau, 83, serve between three and five years behind bars, while the defence was seeking a sentence in the community, citing his age and the lengthy delay in his case getting to trial.

The Canadian Press
Click here to view the original article
Click here for more political news headlines