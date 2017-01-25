Jacques Corriveau gets four-year prison term for sponsorship fraud

An ex-Liberal organizer convicted of fraud related to the federal sponsorship scandal has been given a four-year prison term.

Jacques Corriveau’s sentence was handed down in a Montreal courtroom this morning.

He will also have 10 years to pay a fine of $1.4 million.

A jury found Corriveau guilty of three charges in November: fraud against the government, forgery and laundering proceeds of crime.

Prosecutors suggested Corriveau, 83, serve between three and five years behind bars, while the defence was seeking a sentence in the community, citing his age and the lengthy delay in his case getting to trial.