Jury at human smuggling trial struggles to reach verdict

VANCOUVER — A jury deciding the fate of four men accused of using a derelict cargo ship to smuggle hundreds of Tamil asylum seekers into Canada is having a difficult time reaching verdicts.

The 12 jurors began their deliberations last Thursday in the case of two Canadians and two Sri Lankans who have pleaded not guilty to organizing or assisting the 2010 voyage of MV Sun Sea.

On Wednesday evening, the jury sent Justice William Ehrcke of the B.C. Supreme Court a note saying while they have made progress, they have not been able to reach a consensus on key points.

Ehrcke has asked whether the jury is deadlocked in all four cases and is waiting for a reply.

Kunarobinson Christhurajah, Lesly Emmanuel, Nadarajah Mahendran and Thampeernayagam Rajaratnam are each charged with violating the Immigrant and Refugee Protection Act by organizing, inducing, aiding or abetting the illegal entry of 10 or more people into Canada.

The Sun Sea left Thailand in July 2010 and arrived in B.C. waters five weeks later, carrying 492 Sri Lankan Tamils intent on claiming refugee status.

The Canadian Press