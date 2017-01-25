New American demands mean only 50-50 chance Keystone XL pipeline will be built, expert says

Despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s move to push ahead with the Keystone XL pipeline, there’s only a 50-50 chance the scheme will ever be built, an energy consultant says.
Trump signed executive orders Tuesday advancing the Keystone XL and the U.S.-based Dakota Access pipelines, but said the government would “renegotiate some of the terms.”
That could include making the project part of wider free trade negotiations, requiring that only American goods and services are used for construction, or a border tax on energy exports, said Paul Michael Wihbey, founding partner of Connect Global Strategies.
As well, Gulf Coast refineries are switching to process light Bakken crude and might not have capacity for the heavy oil Keystone would carry from Alberta, Wihbey told an Alberta Enterprise Group-Edmonton Chamber of Commerce luncheon.