New American demands mean only 50-50 chance Keystone XL pipeline will be built, expert says

A yard in Gascoyne, ND., which has hundreds of kilometres of pipes stacked inside it that are supposed to go into the Keystone XL pipeline, should it ever be approved are shown shown on Wednesday April 22, 2015. In a surprise move, the company behind the controversy-plagued Keystone XL pipeline has asked the U.S. government to temporarily suspend its application. That request from TransCanada Corp. adds a new wrinkle to one of the biggest Canada-U.S. political irritants of recent years, involving a pipeline from Alberta to Texas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Alex Panetta

Despite U.S. President Donald Trump’s move to push ahead with the Keystone XL pipeline, there’s only a 50-50 chance the scheme will ever be built, an energy consultant says.

Trump signed executive orders Tuesday advancing the Keystone XL and the U.S.-based Dakota Access pipelines, but said the government would “renegotiate some of the terms.”

That could include making the project part of wider free trade negotiations, requiring that only American goods and services are used for construction, or a border tax on energy exports, said Paul Michael Wihbey, founding partner of Connect Global Strategies.

As well, Gulf Coast refineries are switching to process light Bakken crude and might not have capacity for the heavy oil Keystone would carry from Alberta, Wihbey told an Alberta Enterprise Group-Edmonton Chamber of Commerce luncheon.