Nova Scotia seeks qualifications of potential private partners for hospital redo

HALIFAX — The Nova Scotia government is seeking information from private firms that may be interested in redeveloping one of the largest hospitals in Atlantic Canada.

Infrastructure Minister Geoff MacLellan issued a statement today, saying the governing Liberals are open to all options, but they want to see what private bids would yield.

The minister says a request for supplier qualifications for public-private partnership services was issued today, and the deadline for submissions is Feb. 28.

The project includes expansion of the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre in Halifax.

As well, work is needed at Dartmouth General Hospital, Hants Community Hospital and other sites that will need upgrades in anticipation of the closure of the Centennial and Victoria buildings at the Victoria General site in Halifax.

The opposition New Democrats say the government shouldn't be wasting time considering public-private partnerships for hospital construction, given evidence of the high costs and lack of oversight of similar projects across Canada.

The Canadian Press