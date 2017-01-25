Paris Jackson: ‘My father was murdered’

Michael Jackson’s only daughter, Paris, says she believes her father was murdered.

In her first in-depth interview, Paris told Rolling Stone she was convinced Jackson’s 2009 death was “a setup”.

The singer died from an overdose of the powerful anaesthetic propofol. His doctor Conrad Murray was later found guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

But Paris believes there is more to the story. “He would drop hints about people being out to get him,” she said.

“And at some point he was like, ‘They’re gonna kill me one day.'”

Asked by interviewer Brian Hiatt if she thought her