Prince among seven prisoners executed by Kuwait

Kuwait has executed seven prisoners for the first time since 2013, including a member of the ruling royal family.
They were hanged at the central prison, according to a statement carried by state news agency Kuna.
The royal family member was named as Faisal Abudallah Al Jaber Al Sabah, who was convicted of premeditated murder and illegal possession of a firearm.
The other executed prisoners included nationals from the Philippines, Egypt, Ethiopia and Bangladesh.
They were convicted of a variety of capital offences including murder, attempted murder, kidnapping and rape.
Al Sabah was found guilty of killing ano