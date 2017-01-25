Resisting Trump Tariffs Would Be Futile for Trudeau, Report Says

Donald Trump is holding a big stick over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in pending trade negotiations because retaliating against any new tariffs would do even more damage to Canada’s economy, a new study shows.

After a protectionist campaign, the new U.S. president said he intends to act fast on renegotiating the North American Free Trade Agreement. On his first full day in office he promised to impose a “very major” border tax on companies that move jobs outside the country. If he does, Trudeau’s best response would be no response, according to the C.D. Howe Institute.