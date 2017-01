Secret Service may discipline agent who suggested she wouldn’t ‘take a bullet’ for Donald Trump

The U.S. Secret Service may discipline a senior official who suggested on Facebook that she did not want to “take a bullet” for President Donald Trump, the agency and a newspaper said.

The online comments, which were first reported by the Washington Examiner newspaper on Tuesday, were made over seven months by Kerry O’Grady, special agent in charge of the agency’s Denver district.