‘Tax haven’ Canada being targeted by offshore cheats, Panama Papers show

Far from the palm-fringed beaches of the usual offshore tax havens, Canada is quietly becoming a go-to destination for international tax cheats eager to exploit the country’s twin benefits of a sterling reputation and rules that allow private companies to keep their ownership secret.

A joint investigation by CBC/Radio-Canada and the Toronto Star has found dozens of cases where tax advisers around the world are touting shell companies in Canada as a way to help mask a client’s assets and business dealings.

While Canada prides itself as being a law-abiding country with a rigorous financial regime, several factors are making the country ripe for the kinds of machinations normally found in offshore tax havens: