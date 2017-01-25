The Trump effect: Conservatives play the waiting game

‘That’s not a voice we welcome in this party.” That was Rona Ambrose, Conservative Party interim leader, speaking of Donald Trump 13 months ago. Like so many others, she could not, back then, imagine him becoming the Republican nominee, much less U.S. President.

Following Mr. Trump’s clenched-fist inaugural address last week, there was a noticeable silence from Ms. Ambrose and Canadian Conservatives. As well there might have been. Mr. Trump cast himself as one of the most brazen protectionists the United States has ever seen. In tariff talk, it was as if it were the Smoot-Hawley days, 1930 all over again. Only this time, there was no Great Depression in the land. Only in his alternative-fact-riddled musings.

A major legacy piece of Stephen Harper was free-trade agreements. With a stroke of the pen, Mr. Trump has knocked over the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which Ottawa had worked hard to join. Mr. Trump, who did revive the Harper-backed Keystone XL pipeline on Tuesday, is meddling with NAFTA, which was former prime minister Brian Mulron