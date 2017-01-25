Trump press secretary Sean Spicer compares ‘alternative facts’ controversy to weather forecasts

Sean Spicer appears to believe that weather forecasters have a lot in common with press secretaries.

The newly appointed top White House spokesman made that connection on Fox News Tuesday night while defending his colleague, Kellyanne Conway, who recently came under fire for using the term “alternative facts” to describe exaggerated inauguration attendance numbers.

“There are times, like anything else, it’s not alternative facts, it’s that there’s sometimes you can watch two different stations and get two different weather reports,” Spicer told Fox host Sean Hannity. “That doesn’t mean the station was lying to you.”

The press-wary press secretary dished out a slew of falsehoods during his first White House briefing on Saturday, telling