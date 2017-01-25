Trump says he’ll send in feds if Chicago doesn’t fix ‘horrible carnage going on’

President Donald Trump, for the first time since taking office, has tweeted about violence in Chicago, saying: “I will send in the Feds” if they don’t fix the “horrible ‘carnage'” going on.

He tweeted about the shootings there in early January, saying at the time as President-elect: “If Mayor can’t do it he must ask for Federal help.”

Tuesday night he wrote, “If Chicago doesn’t fix the horrible ‘carnage’ going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds.”