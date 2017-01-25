National Newswatch

Trump to direct federal resources toward building a border wall on Wednesday

By — Jan 25 2017

170113140227-01-mexico-border-wall-overlay-tease

President Donald Trump will take executive action Wednesday directing federal resources toward building a border wall, a White House official confirmed to CNN.

The move begins a multi-day roll out of immigration actions that’s also expected to include moves related to refugees and visas. Trump will make the announcement during a visit to the Department of Homeland Security at 1:25 p.m. ET.
Trump himself hinted at Wednesday’s move on Twitter, writing “Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall!”

Click here to view the original article
Click here for more political news headlines