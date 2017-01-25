Trump to direct federal resources toward building a border wall on Wednesday

President Donald Trump will take executive action Wednesday directing federal resources toward building a border wall, a White House official confirmed to CNN.

The move begins a multi-day roll out of immigration actions that’s also expected to include moves related to refugees and visas. Trump will make the announcement during a visit to the Department of Homeland Security at 1:25 p.m. ET.

Trump himself hinted at Wednesday’s move on Twitter, writing “Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall!”