Trump will test Trudeau. How might he react?

Chances are that Donald Trump is not going to be convening any all-day cabinet meetings on how to deal with the Canadian government — even if he is flattered that Justin Trudeau’s ministers are spending so much time in Calgary this week thinking about the new president.

We’re still not even sure how much Trump knows about Canada. Has anyone told him that Saturday Night Live was launched by a Canadian, for instance? (On second thought … yeah, let’s not mention it.)

Since Trump’s new administration seems keen to start talking to Canada about reopening the North American Free Trade Agreement, it would make sense for Americans to acquire at least a vague understanding of the negotiating style and skills of the Trudeau government.

So, if there was such a how-to manual, what would it say? What have we learned in the past 15 months or so about how the Trudeau team handles negotiations?

It depends on who’s writing the manual. The provinces, for instance, have been getting to know a federal government that comes to the table with a strong point of view — in this case, on how health-care dollars should be spent. Though Trudeau’s team went into December talks on a health-care accord mouthing nice words about pan-Canadian agreement and consensus, we’ll remember that the meeting ended without peace, love and harmony in our time.

In the aftermath, Ottawa has been going around making side deals on health care with willing, individual provinces and territories; so