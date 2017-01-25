What Canada 150 means to me: Ujjal Dosanjh

I celebrate Canada for opening its doors and promise to millions like me. An immigrant from India, I arrived in Canada in May 1968. Just the previous year Canada had celebrated its Centennial capped by Expo 67. I had been in the United Kingdom for over three years and left for Canada shortly after Enoch Powell made his anti-immigrant Rivers of Blood speech. Since then I have happily journeyed along with Canada the last one-third of Canada’s last 150 years. Canada has been good to me. It has made me feel at home. It is full of promise and potential as a model country for the world.

For me, Canada 150 (marking the 150th anniversary of the country as a Confederation) is also about celebrating our land with its ancient peoples that have been around from time immemorial –much longer than 150 years. It is about looking ahead, not backwards; it is about understanding the past: its accomplishments and failures, equalities and inequalities, justice and injustices, the opportunities availed and missed, the prosperity created and the still evident poverty. It is not about quarrelling with the past 150 years; it is about debating the future 150.

Canada is my chosen home. It is not perfect. No country is. But it is more perfect than most. It is certainly less imperfect perfect than it was in 1968 and obviously a lot more perfect than it was 150 years ago. For me Canada 150 is about making Canada, in the years ahead, an even more perfect confederation — a more just, egalitarian, prosperous and inclusive society.