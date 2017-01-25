Wynne government pens another letter attacking Kevin O’Leary

In an escalating war of words, a member of Kathleen Wynne’s cabinet has written another sternly worded open letter to federal Conservative leadership hopeful Kevin O’Leary.

It’s the second time that Brad Duguid, an MPP for Scarborough Centre and Minister of Economic Development and Growth, has publicly broadcast his criticism of O’Leary since Wynne penned the first letter on Sunday.

The political back-and-forth began when Wynne responded to O’Leary’s criticism of Ontario’s auto sector. The conversation eventually spiralled into a fact-checking debate about the province’s debt, rising hydro rates and ended with O’Leary pressuring the premier to call a snap election.