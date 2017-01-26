$400M fund, tax changes, local news service urged to help restore Canada’s media

A major new report is calling for dramatic changes to help shore up Canada’s news industry as it faces a massive decline in revenues and a growing “fake news” problem.

The 100-page Public Policy Forum report calls for a sales tax on foreign companies selling digital subscriptions in Canada and a “Future of Journalism and Democracy” fund to help finance reliable news and information, with $100 million in federal seed money.

The dozen recommendations also include:

— Tax changes that would provide the fund with $300 to $400 million a year;

— A new “local” mandate for news agency The Canadian Press;

— Requiring the CBC to share for free the right to publish its news content with other organizations, with an initial focus on not-for-profit groups;

— Denying the public broadcaster the ability to sell advertising on its digital platforms.

Veteran journalist Edward Greenspon, who authored the report, said Canada’s news industry finds itself in deep crisis, brought on largely by a shift in advertising to digital media sites.

The recommendations are meant to ensure Canada’s democracy is well served by a strong, independent and trustworthy news media, Greenspon told a news conference where the report was released.

“Make no mistake: the situation for journalism, and therefore democracy, is getting worse,” he said. “Canada’s news industry is in the midst of an existential crisis. So, therefore, is our demo