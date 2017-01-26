Alberta PC leadership candidate floats plan to work with Wildrose to defeat NDP

EDMONTON — Alberta Progressive Conservative leadership candidate Richard Starke, a staunch advocate for rebuilding the party and avoiding a “Frankenparty” coalition, reversed course Thursday.

Starke, a sharp critic of candidate Jason’s Kenney plan to merge with the Wildrose, said he, too, is now proposing some sort of coalition.

"Working together in collaboration rather than competition is the most effective way to defeat the NDP while avoiding the major upheaval of both parties proposed by Jason Kenney," Starke, the member of the legislature for Vermilion-Lloydminster, told a news conference.

"This is an invitation intended as a show of respect to Albertans and to members of both the Progressive Conservative and Wildrose parties."

Starke wouldn’t say what that might look like or whether it would involve agreements like not running against each other in some ridings.

"It is certainly nothing at this point that I would call a formal coalition,” he said.

“I don't want to be prescriptive or presumptive. I think it is premature to say exactly what this looks like. I think that is unfair to other party you are reaching out to saying 'This is what it is going to look like.'"

Starke said he hasn’t spoken about it with Wildrose leader Brian Jean.

Wildrose whip Jason Nixon said PC members will have to consider any plans put forward by PC leadership candidates individually.

"Wildrose remains focused on consulting with our members. Brian Jean will have more to say on unity in the short future. In the end, it’s the members who will decide the path forward," he said.

Kenney said he doesn't understand why a candidate would make such a confusing statement so late in the leadership campaign.

"We will continue to advocate our clear unity plan — a plan that would be subject to the decisions of grassroots members — in order to defeat the NDP in 2019 and get our province back on track," he said.

The other two candidates are Calgary lawyer Byron Nelson and former PC member of the legislature Stephen Khan.

The PC leadership debate has been dominated so far by Kenney’s plan, should he win the delegated vote on March 18, to seek a deal to merge with the Wildrose and form a new broad conservative coalition.

Kenney has presented a timeline for ratification that includes grassroots votes in order to be ready for the spring 2019 election.

Starke and the other two candidates have been strongly opposed to the idea.

Progressive elements of the party say Kenney’s merger plan will move the party away from a big-tent group to the social-conservative fringe.

Two leadership candidates, Sandra Jansen and Donna Kennedy-Glans, quit the race last year, citing social conservative elements overwhelming the party.

Starke said Kenney’s plan for a total merger is too ambitious.

"It depends on the rushed destruction of two existing political parties and other complicated, high-risk political manoeuvres," said Starke.

In the past, Starke has said Kenney's unity plan would create a "Frankenparty" that would lead to a second term for the NDP and has called on PC members to focus on rebuilding after its defeat in the 2015 election.

