At least 13,500 federal workers still have Phoenix paycheque problems

There are still at least 13,500 federal workers with pay problems as the public service continues to slog through its troubled transition to the new Phoenix payroll system, according to a government update Wednesday.

Of those 13,500 employees, 7,000 were from the original backlog identified last year, which has been chipped down from 82,000 over the past several months. The remaining 6,500 are workers who since last July have reported receiving the wrong pay after going on or returning from job leave, the bureaucrat in charge of the program told reporters.

