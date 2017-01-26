Baloney Meter: Is Michigan a threat to economic investment in Ontario?

“We’re completely uncompetitive. The incremental dollar from any investor globally will not come to Ontario for a new plant. It’ll go to Michigan, where they’ll have 30 per cent less in tax, no regulations, no carbon tax. We need to be competitive.” — Conservative leadership candidate Kevin O’Leary, Jan. 18, in an interview on Toronto radio station Newstalk 1010.

___

Former “Dragon’s Den” star Kevin O’Leary finally dove into the federal Conservative leadership race last week with a slew of media interviews, promptly drawing a sharp rebuke from Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne.

In an open letter, Wynne took issue with O’Leary’s claims that Ontario’s tax rate was uncompetitive and would drive investment to neighbouring Michigan, which he said had a much lower tax rate and no regulations.

Is it true? Is Ontario less competitive than Michigan?

