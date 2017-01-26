Canada, Netherlands discuss fund to counter Trump abortion order

Canada’s minister for international development has spoken with her Dutch counterpart about a proposal by the Netherlands to fund abortions overseas in the wake of President Donald Trump’s move to ban American funding for such services.

Lilianne Ploumen, the Dutch minister of foreign trade and development co-operation, announced her desire to establish an international fund earlier this week after Trump signed an executive order that prohibits funding to international organizations that promote or perform abortion.

Previous Republican presidents have applied similar limits on American aid, but Trump’s policy significantly expands on the amount of funding that could be impacted.