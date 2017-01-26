Canada stands by aid to Afghanistan as World Bank investigates fraud allegations

The Canadian government is standing by its commitment to increase the number of Afghan children and girls in school as the World Bank investigates whether aid funds earmarked for the country’s largest national education program were misappropriated.

“We have to wait for the results of the investigation to better understand the scope of the problem,” said International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau in a phone interview with the Citizen Tuesday.

Canada has provided $117.2 million since 2006 to the Education Quality Improvement Project (EQUIP), which is administered by the World Bank through the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund.