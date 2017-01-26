Conservative MPs slam Alberta government’s response to Fort McMurray fires

Conservative MPs are renewing accusations that the Alberta NDP government mismanaged the response to the Fort McMurray wildfires last May.

In a joint statement from the Conservative MPs, Fort McMurray-Cold Lake MP David Yurdiga, Calgary East MP Deepak Obhrai and Lethbridge MP Rachael Harder slammed the Alberta government for slow response in asking for help and poor communication throughout the wildfire, releasing 312 pages of documents released through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request.

“According to information obtained from a series of FOIs to the Alberta government, the NDP’s management of the Fort McMurray forest fire was nothing short of incompetent,” the joint statement reads.

“There were problems at every stage of the crisis — they were ill-prepared to prevent the fire, slow to intervene, and they put displaced