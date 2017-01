“Decriminalize all drug use,” Liberal MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith

We can and should treat drug abuse as a health issue, and not as a crime.

Our Liberal government has committed to a sensible and evidence-based approach to drug policy. That’s what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau talked about when he campaigned on legalizing recreational marijuana, and it’s what has fueled federal support for supervised injection clinics, as cities grapple with an overdose epidemic.

But that commitment to evidence demands that we go further.