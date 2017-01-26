Feds hopeful Alberta will come around on health deal

Federal Health Minister Jane Philpott expressed optimism this week that Alberta will sign a new health funding deal with Ottawa, but the NDP government insists it wants a first ministers meeting to strike a broader agreement between Ottawa and all the provinces.

Talks between the Liberal government and the provinces on a new agreement on health transfers broke down in December over the amount of money on the table.

The Trudeau government has subsequently reached bilateral agreements with New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Saskatchewan and the three territories that give smaller increases to transfers than what the provinces wanted, but put additional dollars toward mental health and home care.

Philpott, who was in Calgary for the Liberal cabinet retreat, said this we