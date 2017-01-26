Indigenous elder steps in to end tense moment between Trudeau and pipeline protester

Protesters gave Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pause during his town hall meeting in Winnipeg on Thursday, until an Indigenous elder stepped in to ask for their “respect.”

The prime minister was in the city for the 10th stop on his cross-country tour. The forum got started late at around 4 p.m. in front of a packed house at the University of Winnipeg.

Trudeau was asked to justify his decision to approve the Trans Mountain and Line 3 pipelines, when a handful of chanting protesters cut him off mid-answer, shouting “Climate leaders don’t build pipelines.”