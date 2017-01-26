Ex-Montreal mayor Michael Applebaum gets dizzy in court; case delayed

MONTREAL — Ex-Montreal mayor Michael Applebaum became dizzy in court this afternoon and began to fall over as he was about to find out whether he would be found guilty or innocent on 14 corruption-related charges.

Applebaum had been standing for more than an hour when he appeared to motion to the judge and started to fall before one of his lawyers caught him.

The judge immediately suspended proceedings.

Applebaum pleaded not guilty in earlier court appearances to the charges, including fraud against the government and breach of trust.

The Crown alleged Applebaum accepted cash through a former aide in return for favours given to local real-estate developers and engineering firms.

The charges stem from crimes alleged to have occurred in two separate deals between 2007 and 2010 when he was mayor of Montreal's largest borough.

Applebaum, who served as interim Montreal mayor between November 2012 and June 2013, did not testify at his trial.

His lawyer told the trial last November that the Crown's evidence was weak and depended on witnesses who testified against Applebaum to save their own skin.

The Canadian Press