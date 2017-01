Kevin O’Leary: ‘I’m not a capitalist’

In what may be a first, Kevin O’Leary, the millionaire venture capitalist and former Dragon, said that he’s “not a capitalist.”

The federal Tory leadership candidate made the remark after being referred to as a capitalist by AM640’s Tasha Kheiriddin on Thursday.

Their wide-ranging interview tackled everything from NAFTA and Donald Trump to the French-language debate and his war-of-words with Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne.