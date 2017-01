Mexico: We will not pay for Trump border wall

Mexico will not pay for Donald Trump’s border wall, the country’s president has said in a message to the nation.

Enrique Pena Nieto said he “lamented” the plans for the barrier, adding that “Mexico doesn’t believe in walls”.

But he made no mention of cancelling or postponing a trip to Washington on 31 January to meet the new US president.

Mr Trump has signed an executive order for an “impassable physical barrier” and has insisted Mexico will reimburse the US for it.