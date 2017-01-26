National Newswatch

More national parks appear to defy Trump on Twitter

By — Jan 26 2017

_93805031_f8a12187-61be-4ff7-a5d1-a8b835e3ef07

More US National Parks appear to have joined a protest against President Trump’s policy on climate change.
On Tuesday, tweets by the Badlands National Park account about global warming were deleted, but now others have shared their concerns.
President Trump has called climate change a hoax.
The National Park Service has declined to comment, but on Friday, it shut its own Twitter operation briefly after an apparent clampdown.
It had retweeted photos about turnout at President Donald Trump’s inauguration, suggesting numbers at the ceremony were lower those at President Obama’s ceremony.

Click here to view the original article
Click here for more political news headlines