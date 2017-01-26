More national parks appear to defy Trump on Twitter

More US National Parks appear to have joined a protest against President Trump’s policy on climate change.

On Tuesday, tweets by the Badlands National Park account about global warming were deleted, but now others have shared their concerns.

President Trump has called climate change a hoax.

The National Park Service has declined to comment, but on Friday, it shut its own Twitter operation briefly after an apparent clampdown.

It had retweeted photos about turnout at President Donald Trump’s inauguration, suggesting numbers at the ceremony were lower those at President Obama’s ceremony.