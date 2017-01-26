Notley sees hope as cabinet meets in Banff

Premier Rachel Notley says she’s glad Prime Minister Justin Trudeau cleared up that little business about “phasing out” the oilsands. She has no doubt he supports pipelines and oilsands exports for many decades to come.

Notley made the comments Wednesday as the NDP began a three-day cabinet retreat in Banff, which coincidentally follows the Liberals’ own two-day Calgary retreat.

Trudeau said Tuesday that he “misspoke” when he told an Ontario audience “we can’t shut down the oilsands tomorrow. We need to phase them out.”

Seemingly contrite, he told reporters: “I said something the way I shouldn’t have said it.”

“I do think he may have misspoke,” Notley said in an interview.