Notley’s ‘applause’ of Keystone XL is the sound of one hand clapping

“Premier Rachel Notley applauds Trump’s Keystone XL approval,” read one headline this week after the American president signed a memorandum to advance construction of the pipeline project on Tuesday.

“Applaud”? I’m not so sure that’s what I’d call it.

Notley “applauded” U.S. President Donald Trump’s support for the pipeline the way you would applaud the opposition team taking the field at your kids’ soccer game. You don’t really want to but you’d look like a jerk if you didn’t.

Notley has never been a fan of the Keystone XL pipeline from Alberta to the U.S. Gulf Coast, complaining it would keep Alberta dependent on the U.S. market rather than opening up markets in Asia.

Last May, for example, she said her concern over Keystone was “it’s going to ship a lot of jobs south of here.”

Last November, here’s what she said after then-President Barack Obama rejected it: “I’m not surprised by the news.” Translation: “Meh.”

And here’s what she said on Tuesday after Trump supported it: “While discussions around Keystone XL progress, we are focused on building Ca