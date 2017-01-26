Our democracies are drowning in a sea of lies iPolitics Insights

In a clickbait universe, a Trump is always king.

These days, the only thing melting away faster than the polar ice caps is democracy, largely because of the steady degradation of information. In the end, you are what you know.

With only 9 per cent of Canadians willing to pay for news online, an informational Dark Age looms. It’s already consumed the United States, where fake news is giving reality a run for its money — as illustrated by the magical mystery tour of one Donald J. Trump. Fake crowd sizes, fake numbers for illegal voting, fake promises.

Everyone knows the genesis of this tale. There has been a technological revolution in how news is distributed and consumed. The chips are up in the air and nobody knows where they will fall. The big question is: Can digitally-based media replace the civic function of journalism once performed by traditional media?

According to a new study by the Public Policy Forum — The Shattered Mirror: News, Democracy and Trust in the Digital Age — everyone should be worried. During the summer of 2016 it became apparent that “filter bubbles” and “fake news” had become real dangers to society. In any democracy, a healthy news media is the main way to hold public officials and institutions to account. But the election of the Orange One has shown that the public can no longer trust the news ecosystem.