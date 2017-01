Premier Kathleen Wynne to reject Toronto’s request for tolls on DVP, Gardiner

Premier Kathleen Wynne will reject Toronto’s request to impose tolls on the Don Valley Parkway and Gardiner Expressway, a move the city had asked for in order to pay for new transit projects.

Sources with knowledge of the decision told CBC Toronto that Wynne believes Mayor John Tory’s plan for tolls “just isn’t affordable” for drivers when they lack alternatives for commuting to downtown Toronto.