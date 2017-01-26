Rogers reports Q4 loss due to $484-million writedown of its IPTV project

TORONTO — Rogers Communications (TSX:RCI.B) is reporting a $9 million net loss in the fourth quarter, primarily because of its decision to shelve a development project and adopt Comcast's platform for the next generation of cable TV delivery systems.

The Toronto-based company says the previously announced Comcast partnership resulted in a $484-million expense item as Rogers discontinued work on its own IPTV product in favour of the one being developed by the Philadelphia-based cable giant.

Excluding the one-time writedown, Rogers had $382 million of adjusted earnings — up from $331 million in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Revenue was up two per cent year-over-year to $3.51 billion for the quarter ended Dec. 31 from $3.45 billion a year before.

The net loss per share amounted to two cents per share, down from a profit of $299 million or 58 cents per share in the fourth quarter of 2015.

The adjusted earnings was 74 cents per share in the 2016 fourth quarter, up from 64 cents per share a year earlier.

Analysts had estimated 71 cents per share of earnings, excluding items such as asset impairments, according to Thomson Reuters. Revenue was slightly below the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion.

The Canadian Press