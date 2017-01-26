Rona Ambrose is the best female prime minister we will never have

It was the biggest news story you didn’t hear on Nov. 27, 2016. That’s the day, six months before the Conservative Party of Canada leadership convention, when a certain window closed: the day Rona Ambrose did not resign as Conservative interim leader in order to be eligible to seek the party leadership.
The reasons: she made a promise back in 2015 not to run and she isn’t interested in the job, apparently. But why truncate a promising career, leaving a dotted line where the next and most logical step ought to be?
Depending on how this goes down in the spring — and how events south of the border influence it — many people may look back on Ambrose’s sitting it out as one of the great missed opportunities in Canadian politics: when the CPC left its best and brightest player on the bench, denying the party a swift and graceful return to government, and depriving Canadians of one of the best Conservative prime ministers — and a woman, at that — we might have had.