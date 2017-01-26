Rona Ambrose sharpens attacks on PM Trudeau as MPs prepare for return to House

Interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose is sharpening her attack on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as the parties prepare to head back to Parliament next week.

Monday will be the first day back in the House since Dec. 15, and both the NDP and Conservatives are holding caucus meetings this week ahead of the return. The Liberal cabinet met in Calgary earlier this week.

In her speech to caucus, Ambrose described the Conservatives as a party that works for Canadians and said it’s the only party that fights for taxpayers. In contrast, she said the Liberals are raising taxes and don’t have a plan to deal with the challenges of a potential renegotiation of NAFTA under U.S. President Donald Trump.