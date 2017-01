Shoring up the civic function of journalism in Canada

A major study by the Public Policy Forum recommends creative policy measures to help ensure citizens have access to quality journalism.

In the winter of 1989, about 10 months before the Berlin Wall fell, Poland’s weak Communist government entered into power-sharing talks with Lech Walesa’s Solidarity movement. As one of two members of the Globe and Mail’s European bureau, I travelled to Poland to report on this geopolitical supernova.

