Student suffers head injury at school in Guelph, 2 students charged

GUELPH, Ont. — Police have charged two students with aggravated assault after a male student was injured at a high school in Guelph, Ont.

They say the incident occurred on Wednesday.

Police say the injured student was taken to a local hospital, but was later transported to the McMaster University Medical Centre in Hamilton with a head injury.

They say they don't know the extent or severity of his injuries.

Police say everyone involved is under 18 years old and cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The Canadian Press