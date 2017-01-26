Theresa May to tell Republicans US, UK can lead the world

British Prime Minister Theresa May will tell Republicans that the US and UK can lead the world, as she seeks to rekindle the partnership between the two countries in the face of a more isolationist stance taken by President Donald Trump.

May, who begins a two-day visit to the US on Thursday during which she will be come the first foreign leader to meet Trump since his inauguration, will praise the President’s attempts to “renew” America.

As the UK prepares to leave the European Union, May is keen to strengthen ties with the world’s top economy. But while Trump has expressed his openness to a new trade deal with the UK, he has indicated a desire to prioritize American jobs with his “America First” agenda.

May, meanwhile, has been accused of “grovelling” to Trump and chastised for meeting with a leader who has advocated torture, been accused of misogyny and has questi